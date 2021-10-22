Mt. Olympus Bridge reopens in Ocean Shores
Ocean Shores, WA – A bridge in Ocean Shores has reopened.
City of Ocean Shores Public Works Director Nick Bird tells KXRO, that the city, in conjunction with Brumfield Construction, have finished repairs on the Mt. Olympus Bridge.
The Mt. Olympus Bridge crosses the canal near the Coastal Interpretive Center and it is now open to vehicle traffic.
During a routine bridge inspection in September, inspectors noted a sizable portion of the abutment under the northern approach had eroded and was impacting the structural stability of the roadway.
The roadway was closed immediately as Ocean Shores Public Works staff began to coordinate with local contractors to determine an appropriate solution.
Work to repair the abutment was conducted on October 13, however; vehicular traffic was still prohibited as support straps for a waterline attached to the bridge were deteriorating.
As of Wednesday morning, all support straps have been replaced and the roadway is now open to vehicular traffic.
The City of Ocean Shores would like to thank those impacted by the closure for their patience.