Motorcycle accident injures Naselle man

An accident over the weekend sent a Naselle man to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol issued a report following the motorcycle accident involving a single vehicle and rider.

According to officials, a 40-year-old Naselle rider was on a 2021 Harley Davidson FX Low Rider on Friday afternoon when the accident happened.

WSP says that as the man was riding south on US 101 between Bay Center and Ilwaco, just over the Willapa Bay Bridge, he left the roadway.

When the bike went off to the right side of the road, the motorcycle struck a sign, putting the bike and rider into the ditch.

The man was injured and transported to the Ocean Beach Hospital. He was wearing a helmet at the time and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved.

The bike suffered reportable damage and the man is facing charges of Wheels Off Roadway.