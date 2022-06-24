Montesano looking to fill council vacancy

Montesano, WA – The City of Montesano is looking to fill a vacancy on their city council.
The city posted that the council is formally requesting citizens interested in filling a vacant council position to submit a letter of interest along with a current resume to Chief Financial Officer Gretchen Sagen, City of Montesano, 112 North Main, Montesano, WA 98563 by July 15th at 5:00 p.m.
According to the city, interested citizens must be qualified to be elected to the position.
They must have resided within the Montesano corporate limits for at least one year and be a registered voter at the time of the selection process.
The person selected for Council Position #7 will serve until the November 2023 general election.
A council member in Montesano receives a monthly salary of $200.
There are a total of seven City Council positions in Montesano.
Current Council Members are: Clint Bryson, Rollin Caryl, Ian Cope, Dave Skaramuca, Valerie Jester and Tyler Trimble.
For more complete information about City Council, Departments, Staff and services visit the City of Montesano’s website.