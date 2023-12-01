KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Montesano Food Bowl: Dec. 1-10

December 1, 2023 5:48AM PST
Image from KXRO with MHS logo

Food Bowl begins in Montesano on Friday.

Students will be collecting donations until December 10 .

Sponsored by the Montesano High School ASB and Leadership Class, the event will feature a number of activities.

This includes the Jingle Bell Jog on Saturday, December 9 on Festival of Lights weekend with the 5k starting at 9am from Fleet Park, a Kid Zone with holiday themed activities that same day in the Bo Griffith Memorial Gymnasium, a bag drive running from December 3 through December 10, and a number of events in the city.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Montesano Food Bank.

Click here for the EVENTS LIST

