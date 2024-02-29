KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Montesano City Council seat application window extended

February 29, 2024 7:10AM PST
Share
Logo from City of Montesano

A City Council seat in Montesano remains open, and the public has additional time to apply to fill it.

The City of Montesano noted on their website that the application period is now March 15.

Montesano residents have until March 15 to submit letters of interest to fill a vacant city council position.

The city is seeking candidates to fill the vacant term of City Council Position #6.

“Don’t miss your chance to be a voice for the community, apply today.” said the city.

That position initially became vacant when Mayor Tyler Trimble stepped into his new role and off of his council seat.

Anyone filling this position would serve through December 31, 2025.

Qualified candidates must be registered voters, over the age of 18, and have resided in Montesano for at least one year before being installed.

The Montesano City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7pm.

Council members receive a monthly stipend of $400.

Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to CFO/Clerk Gretchen Sagen at 112 N. Main Street, Montesano, WA 98563 or [email protected] by March 15, 2024.

For more information, contact CFO/Clerk Sagen at (360) 249-3021, ext. 109

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Burn OutMidland
11:59pm
Girl In MineParmalee
11:57pm
ChevroletDustin Lynce / Jelly Roll
11:53pm
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
11:50pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
11:45pm
View Full Playlist