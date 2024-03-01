KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Miss G.H. & Ms G.H. Outstanding Teen, Lauren Fagerstedt & Sayler Heikkila Talk About Their Year Long Reign

March 1, 2024 1:03PM PST
Share
Miss G.H. & Ms G.H. Outstanding Teen, Lauren Fagerstedt & Sayler Heikkila Talk About Their Year Long Reign
Photo by Phil Luce

It’s been quite the year for Lauren Fagerstedt and Sayler Heikkila as they represented Grays Harbor as Miss G.H. & Miss G.H. Outstanding teen.  But their reign comes to end this Saturday night as a new pair will be inheriting the crown at this weekend’s Miss Grays Harbor Pageant at Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theatre! The pagent starts at 6pm March 2nd 2024!

Both Lauren and Sayler paid a visit to the Kix morning show and talked all about their year with The Luceman in the Morning check out the Interview below! For More information on the Miss Grays Harbor pageant and program just Click Here! For the Miss Grays Harbor Facebook page just click HERE!

 

More about:
Miss America Pageant
Miss Grays Harbor
Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Burn OutMidland
11:59pm
Girl In MineParmalee
11:57pm
ChevroletDustin Lynce / Jelly Roll
11:53pm
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
11:50pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
11:45pm
View Full Playlist