Miss G.H. & Ms G.H. Outstanding Teen, Lauren Fagerstedt & Sayler Heikkila Talk About Their Year Long Reign

It’s been quite the year for Lauren Fagerstedt and Sayler Heikkila as they represented Grays Harbor as Miss G.H. & Miss G.H. Outstanding teen. But their reign comes to end this Saturday night as a new pair will be inheriting the crown at this weekend’s Miss Grays Harbor Pageant at Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theatre! The pagent starts at 6pm March 2nd 2024!

Both Lauren and Sayler paid a visit to the Kix morning show and talked all about their year with The Luceman in the Morning check out the Interview below! For More information on the Miss Grays Harbor pageant and program just Click Here! For the Miss Grays Harbor Facebook page just click HERE!