Million dollar Aberdeen Powerball ticket claimed; $1.2 billion drawing tonight

There very could be a new millionaire among us.

As Powerball looks to find the next billionaire, someone who purchased a million dollar ticket in Aberdeen has claimed their prize.

During the September 16, 2023 drawing, a ticket sold in Aberdeen matched numbers leading to the million dollar prize.

For the weeks following, the Washington State Lottery showed an unclaimed ticket purchased in Aberdeen for Powerball worth a $1,000,000 prize.The website was updated recently to show that the winner has claimed their prize, revealing the winner purchased that ticket at the ARCO AM/PM on Heron Street in Aberdeen.

The lottery website does reveal the name of the winner, although it is not specifically confirmed if the winner was in fact local and KXRO is not sharing that name to protect residents with similar names from harassment.

While the local ticket was claimed, residents still have the opportunity to become a billionaire as nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Monday, bringing the winnings to an estimated $1.2 billion ($551.7 million cash value) for the drawing tonight.

The jackpot for the drawing tonight will be among the largest lottery prizes of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

The prize has grown so massive because there have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, dating back to July 19.

Since the start of 2023, The Washington Lottery shows that in prizes above $1000, a total of $1,162,300 has been won from games within Grays Harbor and $54,600 from games played within Pacific County.