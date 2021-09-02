Meeting scheduled on historic aspect of Karr’s Hill area of Hoquiam
The City of Hoquiam is holding a public meeting this month to conduct a second phase in the reconnaissance-level historic property survey of the Karr’s Hill area, and public input will be taken.
The city and the Historic Preservation Commission contracted with Northwest Vernacular, Inc to conduct this work after receiving a grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation for the study.
According to the city, a reconnaissance-level survey will document the properties that are 50-years of older and only records information that is observable from the public right-of-way. This includes building type and architectural style.
Northwest Vernacular has completed their portion of the survey, and they will be sharing their findings at a public meeting on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:15pm.
The public meeting is said to recap the findings and the potential eligibility of buildings in the area.
Residents with questions about the survey or historic preservation of the Karr’s Hill area are encouraged to attend.
This meeting will be held via Zoom.
Questions about the process can be sent to Community Development Technician Angie Bieker, at [email protected] or 360-538-3984
WHEN:
September 15, 2021 @ 4:15 pm
WHERE:
ZOOM Meeting Only until further notice.
The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 4:15 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, via zoom. Attendance only permitted via remote live stream. Public comments must be emailed to by noon on Wednesday.