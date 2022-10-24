McCleary Timberland Library Closed Oct. 27, 2022-Jan. 31, 2023 for remodel

The McCleary Timberland Library will close temporarily for remodeling beginning Oct. 27, 2022.

Barring delays, the library is expected to reopen Jan. 31, 2023.

According to TRL, during the closure, the library will be unavailable for any services including expanded access hours (EAH).

The library’s book drop return bins will be locked and unavailable for use.

McCleary Library’s Early Learning Playgroup will still meet on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon at the McCleary Museum and Heritage Center at 426 South 3rd Street in McCleary, Wash.

Any items placed on hold for the McCleary library should be changed to another location.

Items placed on hold for pick up at the McCleary library that are not picked up by the closure date will be taken to the Elma Timberland Library at 118 North 1st Street in Elma, Wash., and will be available to pick up there beginning Nov. 2, 2022.

Timberland Regional Library (TRL) cards can be used at any of the 29 TRL locations in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Mason, Lewis, and Thurston counties.

McCleary library patrons will be able to visit any location to browse, return items, or pick up items placed on hold.