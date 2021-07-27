Martin selected to replace Skolrood as PUD Commissioner
The Grays Harbor PUD Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Jon Martin of Ocean Shores to fill the District Three seat vacated by the retirement of Russ Skolrood.
Martin was selected out of six applicants for the seat. He is tentatively scheduled to be sworn in by the board’s next meeting on August 2nd.
“We had a great group of candidates put their names in for the seat and in the end we got a great commissioner with a lot of experience in both the business and political areas that he has worked in,” said Board Vice President Arie Callaghan. “We’ve got a lot of work to do for the customers of the PUD and I’m looking forward to working with Jon on those projects.”
“I want to congratulate Jon on his appointment and thank all the applicants for being willing to get involved in the management of their PUD,” said Board Secretary Dave Timmons. “Jon brings so much experience to the board and I am really looking forward to working with him.”
Martin is a local businessman, Ocean Shores City Council President, and the incoming Chairman of the Board of Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.
He states that he is eager for the opportunity to work with the PUD and be a voice for its customers.
“I’m so excited to get to work with the PUD staff and my fellow board members to be an advocate for public power in Grays Harbor,” said Martin. “I think the PUD has done a lot to make itself a valuable asset to the communities and customers it serves and I am looking forward to continuing that mission.”
As an appointee to an elected position, Martin’s seat will be up for election in November of 2022.
If elected at that time, he will serve the remaining four years of the existing term in office.