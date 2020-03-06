March 31 deadline for 2020 multi-season tag drawing
WDFW – Deer and elk hunters have until March 31 to enter their names into the drawing for a 2020 multi-season tag.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will hold the drawing in mid-April, randomly selecting names for 8,500 multi-season deer tags and 1,000 multi-season elk tags.
Winners of the drawing can buy a special tag allowing them to participate in archery, muzzleloader, and modern firearm general hunting seasons for deer or elk in 2020. Winners who purchase the multi-season elk tag can participate in general elk hunting seasons in both eastern and western Washington.
“With the multi-season tag, hunters have the opportunity to extend their seasons this fall,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW Game Division Manager. “Winners do not need to choose one hunting method over another, so they have more options and flexibility.”
Aoude noted that hunters can only use the tags during general seasons and in game management units open during a modern firearm, muzzleloader, or archery general season. For example, winners may not hunt during the muzzleloader general season in an area not open for the muzzleloader general season.
Hunters can apply only once for each species. Their bag limit remains one deer or elk.
Buy a multi-season application online , at authorized license dealers, or by calling 866-246-9453. The application costs $7.10 for residents and $110.50 for nonresidents.
A 2020 hunting license is not required to apply, but winners of the drawing must buy a license before they can buy a multi-season tag. The deadline to purchase the multi-season tag is July 31.
For more information, visit WDFW’s website, or call the Licensing Division at 360-902-2464.