Man and son rescued from fishing vessel after father loses consciousness
The Coast Guard rescued a man who was experiencing distressed medical symptoms from a charter fishing vessel approximately 57 miles off Westport.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received the initial distress call via VHF-FM radio on channel 16.
The crew of the 51-foot vessel Ranger reported a 57-year-old male aboard the boat, was going in and out of consciousness and had a weak pulse and shallow breathing.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Lion diverted from routine operations in the vicinity and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River was instructed to respond.
The Sea Lion crew first arrived on scene and transferred responding Coast Guard personnel to the vessel Ranger.
The Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the man and his son from the vessel.
Both people were transported to awaiting medical personnel at Bowerman Airport.
They were transferred to the care of Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue before further transport to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital.
The man was in stable condition upon arrival ashore.
The man was in stable condition upon arrival ashore.
The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have a VHF-FM marine-band radio on board to call for help in the event of an emergency.