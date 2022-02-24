Maci & Kylie On The Kix Morning Show To Talk Up Miss Grays Harbor/Teen Pageant Happening This Weekend
From Left: Maci Winkelman, & Kyle Shepard
Today candidates Maci Winkelman & Kylie Shepard stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show to talk about the Miss Grays Harbor/Outstanding Teen Competition 2022 Happening this Saturday night 2/26/2022 at Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theatre at 7pm. Check out the interview below!
Kylie Shepard and Maci Winkelman interview
Tickets are $25 and be purchased online by clicking HERE!! You can also get them at Harbor Drug in Hoquiam, City Center Drug in Aberdeen, or from any Miss Grays Harbor/Outstanding Teen candidate. A limited number of preferred seating tickets are available for $35. Preferred seating includes early seating and a program book.
To find out more about the Miss Grays Harbor pageant and organization and to read about all of this year’s candidates log on to the official Miss Grays Harbor Website by clicking HERE!!