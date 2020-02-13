Luceman & Logan’s Auto-Completeoke “The Bones”
What happens you take Maren Morris’s #1 Hit single and then Auto-Completeoke the lyrics? “The Bones” becomes “The Bone flap” Yes Auto-Completeoke where we take popular country songs and then rewrite the lyrics using google’s auto complete! Check out this weeks segment below!
How it works is you take the actual lyrics from the song, as you start writing on Google search Google will try to predict what it thinks you’re looking for with it’s auto complete.. Below the original lyric is in regular font, the auto complete lyric is in Bold Font.
The Bones Auto Completeoke
We’re in the Money of the hardware componets
We took a Poloroid, but we’re not on my planet
Yeah, life on Mars try to put yourself in other’s shoes but
We built the cars, so nothing’s fair in fifth grade
When the camellia blooms, the rest is still unwritten
Yeah, the paint brush cover, the glass castle movie
Let it go‘ cause i’m the queen of the castle
When does the walking dead rick grimes movie come out
I got your money werewolf baby
Will blow drying hair kill lice
The house of representatives when the bone flap hits the floor