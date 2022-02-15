Local elected officials fail to file required paperwork with state PDC
Multiple elected officials within Grays Harbor and Pacific counties could face punishment for failing to submit documents related to their political office.
On Thursday, the Washington Public Disclosure Commission will hold a Brief Enforcement Hearing on a number of cases related to candidates and their filing of required documents related to their candidacy or financial records.
Candidates for many elected positions are required to file documents regarding their campaigns and eligibility for office during their campaign.
On that afternoon docket are three local elected officials in Aberdeen City Councilmember Kacey Ann Morrison, North Beach School District Director Steve Rockey, and Port of Ilwaco Commissioner Alan Bennett.
None of these officials are listed as having failed to report the documents prior to this year.
Bennett is the only local official who is shown to have filed his paperwork after the deadline, but before the hearing.
Rocky is listed as failing to file an F-1 Report prior to the hearing, and Morrison is listed as failing to file both her C-1 and F-1 reports.
This meeting will be held remotely.
Meeting Agenda:
1:00 PM Brief Enforcement Hearings (Annual Personal Financial Affairs Statement F-1 for calendar year 2020, and Candidate Personal Financial Affairs Statement F-1 & Candidate Registration C-1 for election year 2021)
- The PDC is conducting brief enforcement hearings alleging that elected or appointed officials violated RCW 42.17A.700 by failing to file or timely file the Personal Financial Affairs Statement (F-1 report), due by no later than April 15, 2021, disclosing personal financial information for the calendar year 2020.
The PDC is conducting brief enforcement hearings alleging that 2021 candidates violated RCW 42.17A.205 by failing to file or timely file the Candidate Registration (C-1 report) and RCW 42.17A.700 by failing to file or timely file the Personal Financial Affairs Statement (F-1 report), due within two