Local drive-through testing extended through Monday
No additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Grays Harbor County since April 12, although the Grays Harbor Public Health Incident Management Team says that they remain prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.
Grays Harbor Public Health and the Washington National Guard have tested 216 people for COVID-19 since opening a community-based drive-through testing site in Aberdeen on April 15.
Because of the increasing demand for testing, the drive-through testing site will remain open until Monday, April 27, 2020.
The testing site is able to operate due to the efforts of local emergency and incident management personnel and volunteers. Grays Harbor College is providing the location for us to host this essential service for the community.
Testing at the community-based drive-through site is free and available to anyone 18 years or older who has symptoms of COVID-19 (fever [subjective or measured] or cough or shortness of breath). You do not need to be a Grays Harbor County resident to make an appointment.
Re-testing is also available to people who were tested prior to Sunday, April 19, due to a recall of testing supplies. According to the Washington State Department of Health, the recall does not affect the tests’ results and does not present a health risk to patients, but Grays Harbor Public Health is offering re-tests for patients’ peace of mind.
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please do not hesitate to call Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850 and get a test scheduled. There is currently an abundance of tests and appointments available. Please take advantage of this opportunity.
Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center is open from 8:30am to 4:00pm. The call center will operate 7 days/week for the duration of the community-based drive-through testing site. Once the testing site closes, our call center will resume its Monday through Friday schedule.
“Everyone should stay home and stay healthy. If you have to leave your home for essential activities, wear a cloth face covering.”
For questions about COVID-19 call (360) 964-1850 or email covid19@co.graysharbor.wa.gov or visit http://www.healthyGH.org.