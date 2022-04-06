Local beachwalkers wanted for Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey team
The Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team(COASST) is offering free training in Ocean Shores for members of the community on April 24th, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
COASST will deliver training on how to monitor beach conditions and collect data on “beach-cast carcasses of marine birds” on a monthly basis to establish the baseline pattern of beached bird mortality on the local beaches.
“The COASST Beached Bird program is focused on the intersection of science, conservation, and communities.”
Through an interactive, hands-on workshop, trainees will become acquainted with COASST survey protocols, and have a chance to learn more about the seabirds that live in their area.
The COASST training provides participants with the tools to monitor for potential changes in the marine environment and promote stewardship of local marine resources.
COASST is a citizen science project of the University of Washington in partnership with state, tribal, and federal agencies, environmental organizations, and community groups.
“COASST believes residents of coastal communities are essential scientific partners in monitoring marine ecosystem health. By collaborating with community members, natural resource management agencies and environmental organizations, COASST works to translate long-term monitoring into effective marine conservation solutions.”
Currently, nearly 1000 volunteers survey beaches in Washington, Oregon, California, and Alaska.
The training session will be held at the meeting room of the Ocean Shores Library (573 Point Brown Ave NW).
Organizers say that there will be a break for lunch, and they ask anyone attending to bring their own lunch or plan to purchase food in the area.
Participants need NO prior experience with scientific data collection, just a commitment to survey a specific beach at least once a month.
All attendees of this in-person training will be required to provide proof of vaccination upon arrival.
More information at coasst.org/vaccination-requirements.
To ensure the safety of all participants, COASST and local partners will monitor local recommendations for in-person gatherings and trainings will be subject to cancellation up until the day before the event. Notice of cancellation would be sent via email.
For more information and to reserve your training spot, call COASST at 206-221-6893 or email [email protected].
More information about the COASST program can be found at coasst.org.