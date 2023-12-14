KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Leonard Barnes named new Port of Grays Harbor Executive Director

December 14, 2023 10:32AM PST
Leonard Barnes selected as new Port of Grays Harbor Executive Director

Following the announcement of the impending retirement of Port of Grays Harbor Executive Director Gary Nelson, the Port Commission announced on Thursday that Deputy Executive Director Leonard Barnes was chosen to transition into the role.

According to the commissioners, when the announcement was made of Nelson’s retirement, they looked at multiple options as part of their search for new leadership.

According to Commissioner Papac, the board chose to select the new Executive Director from within who had a knowledge of not only the area, but the ongoing projects currently underway within the area.

Commissioner Tom Quigg said that out of three candidates for the position, Barnes was the obvious choice.

Barnes joined the Port of Grays Harbor in 1984.

His move into the Executive Director role will officially take effect as of March 31, 2024.

