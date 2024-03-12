KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Lee Brice Live In Concert! Friday August 2 at Marymoor Park – Redmond WA

March 12, 2024 10:00AM PDT
Share
Lee Brice Live In Concert! Friday August 2 at Marymoor Park – Redmond WA
Photo owned by: Kelsey Hart

Just announced!! Lee Brice is coming to Western WA this summer!! See Lee Brice live in concert on August 2nd at Marymoor Park in Redmond!! Tickets go on Sale this Friday March 15th at 10am!  Special pre-sale happening this Thursday March 14th at 10 am use the password MARYMOOR purchase tickets online by clicking  HERE! Or HERE!

You could also WIN tickets this Friday March 15th with FREE TICKET FRIDAY!!!  Listen to the Luceman in the Morning at 6:50, 7:50 & 8:50 this Friday morning on the Kix 95.3 morning show!

When he tells you to, Text the code word ROSES to the kix text line at 360-537-0953!

If your text is the 95th one with the code word in it, Luceman will call your name out live on the air! If you call back within 95 seconds YOU WIN!!!  You can text as many times as you like until we get to number 95!  That’s this Friday March 15th on The Harbor’s New Country Kix 95.3!

 

More about:
Lee Brice
live concert
Marymoor park
Redmond WA

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Gonna Love YouParmalee
11:59pm
Tattoos On This TownJason Aldean
11:55pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
11:52pm
Creek Will RiseConnor Smith
11:49pm
White LiarMiranda Lambert
11:45pm
View Full Playlist