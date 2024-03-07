KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Law enforcement honor fallen Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Gregory

March 7, 2024 7:55AM PST
Image created by KXRO using Grays Harbor Sheriff Crest

A procession of law enforcement officers and vehicles traveled from Elma to Aberdeen on Wednesday, transporting fallen Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Gregory.

According to an official release from Sheriff Darrin Wallace, Dep. Gregory passed away on Wednesday morning at his home in Grays Harbor following a medical emergency.

A long procession of vehicles with full lights drew the attention of several listeners as they traveled the county.


Hired on August 2, 2021, Wallace said that Dep. Gregory joined the Sheriff’s Office following 14 years of service in the United States Military. 

“His dedication, professionalism, and service to our citizens has made Grays Harbor County a better and safer place for all who lived and visited here.” said Wallace.

Dep. Gregory is survived by his wife and 4 children.

Wallace added, “The Sheriff’s Office and its members are grief-stricken by this event, and we ask the community to keep Deputy Gregory’s family in your thoughts and prayers but respect their privacy at this time.”

