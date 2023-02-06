KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Lauren Fagerstedt & Saylor Heikkila Crowned Miss Grays Harbor and Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen 2023

February 6, 2023 1:05PM PST
From Left: Luceman, Saylor Heikkila, Lauren Fagerstedt: Photo by: Phil Luce

The Miss Grays Harbor/Outstanding teen pageant happened on Saturday night and Your new Miss Grays Harbor for 2023 is Lauren Fagerstedt of Aberdeen and Your new Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen is Saylor Heikkila of Aberdeen!  Both of them stopped by the Kix Morning show earlier today and talked with The Luceman about their new titles! Check out the interview below..

To learn more about the Miss Grays Harbor Scholarship program and how to compete go to the Miss Grays Harbor Official website by clicking HERE!!

 

