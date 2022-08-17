Lake Aberdeen closing for nearly a month

The City of Aberdeen announced that Lake Aberdeen will be closed starting on Monday and running into mid-September for maintenance.

Work in and around the lake will require the closure of both the lake and the park area.

According to the city, the approximately 100-acre lake will be lowered 4-5 feet for the maintenance, making both the swim area and boat launch unusable during the work.

Aberdeen Water Department Systems Manager Mike Randich told KXRO that sediment and grass that has built up over the years along the dike and near the outfall will be removed, as required by the Department of Ecology.

This work must be completed by September 15th.

Randich added that because of the equipment needed on site and the level that the lake is being dropped to, both the lake and park area will be closed to the public until the work is completed.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 22 and is anticipated to be in place until Thursday, September 15th.