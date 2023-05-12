KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Kix 95.3’s Interview with Pacific N.W. Country Artist Leah Justine!

May 12, 2023 10:59AM PDT
Share
Kix 95.3’s Interview with Pacific N.W. Country Artist Leah Justine!
Photo Owned by Leah Justine

Leah Justine is 419 Record’s Flagship Artist AND she will be headlining this Saturday’s (5-13-2023) 2nd Annual Celebrate Summer Jam Music Festival in Ocean Shores!  Leah was born and raised in Tacoma, WA! Kix 95.3 Morning show host,  The Luceman had the pleasure of talking to Leah on the Kix Morning show you can get to know her by checking out the interview below!  For more on Leah Justine check out her official website by clicking HERE!!  For tickets to Celebrate Summer Jam 2023 just click HERE!!

And check out Leah Justine’s number one Video for Run Home To Mama below!

More about:
Celebrate Summer Jam
Leah Justine
Ocean Shores

Most Popular Posts

1

GH Sheriff’s Office release age-progressed photo of Oakley Carlson
2

Housing Authority to open voucher wait list this month
3

Live Nation's Concert Week, $25 all in tix!
4

Interested in running for office? Candidate Filing Week is May 15-19
5

WDFW seeking public input on SEPA environmental analysis of co-manager hatchery policy

Recently Played

Whats Your Country SongThomas Rhett
11:59pm
All I Need Is YouChris Janson
11:56pm
I Love This LifeLocash (low-cash)
11:53pm
Something In The OrangeZach Bryan
11:49pm
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore / Priscilla Block
11:45pm
View Full Playlist