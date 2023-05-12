Kix 95.3’s Interview with Pacific N.W. Country Artist Leah Justine!

Leah Justine is 419 Record’s Flagship Artist AND she will be headlining this Saturday’s (5-13-2023) 2nd Annual Celebrate Summer Jam Music Festival in Ocean Shores! Leah was born and raised in Tacoma, WA! Kix 95.3 Morning show host, The Luceman had the pleasure of talking to Leah on the Kix Morning show you can get to know her by checking out the interview below! For more on Leah Justine check out her official website by clicking HERE!! For tickets to Celebrate Summer Jam 2023 just click HERE!!

And check out Leah Justine’s number one Video for Run Home To Mama below!