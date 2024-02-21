KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Kiosk with free testing supplies installed at GH Public Health building

February 21, 2024 8:41AM PST
Share
Kiosk image from Department of Health. Modified by KXRO.

A 24/7 kiosk offering free COVID-19 and flu tests as well as other healthcare supplies is now placed in Aberdeen.

Leigh Rowley, Communications Officer at Grays Harbor County Public Health, told KXRO that the new kiosk was officially installed over the weekend.

Image from Grays Harbor County Public Health

 

Outside the west entrance to the Pearsall building, a 24/7 outdoor testing kiosk is available to the public, dispensing free, over-the-counter tests provided by the Washington State Department of Health.

This includes:

  • COVID-19 and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) COVID tests
  • Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tests
  • Influenza A and B tests

The kiosk is part of a new community testing initiative from the Washington State Department of Health in collaboration with Local Health Jurisdictions (LHJs) and Tribal Nations to support public health. 

Kiosks across the state will offer free tests and supplies. 

This initiative is part of an effort to reach underserved communities and disproportionately affected populations.

In addition to the local health department, these kiosks will be able to be found across the state in places such as food banks, transit stations, churches, schools, and libraries and serve as a convenient solution for communities to access a variety of testing options. 

A map of kiosks is also available at testandgo.com/kiosk-locator

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Yours If You Want ItRascal Flatts
5:54am
Checking InFor King And Country / Lee Brice
5:51am
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
5:47am
It Aint No CrimeJoe Nichols
5:44am
Glory DaysGabby Barrett
5:40am
View Full Playlist