Kiosk with free testing supplies installed at GH Public Health building

A 24/7 kiosk offering free COVID-19 and flu tests as well as other healthcare supplies is now placed in Aberdeen.

Leigh Rowley, Communications Officer at Grays Harbor County Public Health, told KXRO that the new kiosk was officially installed over the weekend.

Outside the west entrance to the Pearsall building, a 24/7 outdoor testing kiosk is available to the public, dispensing free, over-the-counter tests provided by the Washington State Department of Health.

This includes:

COVID-19 and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) COVID tests

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tests

Influenza A and B tests

The kiosk is part of a new community testing initiative from the Washington State Department of Health in collaboration with Local Health Jurisdictions (LHJs) and Tribal Nations to support public health.

Kiosks across the state will offer free tests and supplies.

This initiative is part of an effort to reach underserved communities and disproportionately affected populations.

In addition to the local health department, these kiosks will be able to be found across the state in places such as food banks, transit stations, churches, schools, and libraries and serve as a convenient solution for communities to access a variety of testing options.

A map of kiosks is also available at testandgo.com/kiosk-locator.