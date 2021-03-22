      Weather Alert

Kilmer to hold telephone town hall

Mar 22, 2021 @ 7:22am

Representative Derek Kilmer will hold a telephone town hall to provide an update on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town hall will take place on Tuesday, March 23 at 5:10 p.m.

Kilmer will discuss the American Rescue Plan, an emergency legislative package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden, which aims to fund vaccinations, provide immediate and direct relief to families bearing the weight of the COVID-19 crisis, get kids back to school, and bolster communities on the frontlines.

Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Washington state Secretary of Health, will also join the conversation to discuss the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Washington state and answer questions.

“Even though we can’t meet in person right now, it’s important for me to hear from as many of the folks I represent as possible,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope people will be able to join the town hall to learn more about the American Rescue Plan, my ongoing efforts to ensure the federal government steps up to lend a hand to families and local employers, and to get your questions answered.”

COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall – Tuesday, March 23, 5:10pm PT

WHO:         Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06)

                     Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Washington state Secretary of Health

Residents of the 6th Congressional District

WHAT:       Telephone Town Hall on COVID-19

WHEN:       Tuesday, March 23 at 5:10pm PT

WHERE:     Residents of the 6th District can call to join the town hall using the following information – or listen over the internet at www.Facebook.com/Derek.Kilmer 

Town Hall Telephone Number: 877-229-8493

PIN to Access Live Event: 111435

 

March 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Most Popular Posts
Hoquiam tourism fund proposals due soon
Jury trials returning to Grays Harbor Superior Court, but with some adjustments
A Washington State Parks “free day” is coming this week
Commission approves interim guidance for the 2021 Willapa Bay salmon season
Domoic acid levels lowering; still not enough to allow for local razor clam digs