Kilmer to Hold Telephone Town Hall Monday to Discuss COVID-19
Representative Derek Kilmer has announced that on Monday, March 16 at 6:30pm, he will hold a telephone town hall regarding the federal government’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
In addition to a discussion on the recently passed $8.3B emergency funding supplemental and legislation passed by the House to support workers and families, the telephone town hall will feature experts to help answer constituent questions regarding best practices and ongoing medical efforts to address the COVID-19 public health emergency, including:
- Dr. Alex Greninger, M.D., Ph.D., M.S., M.Phil., assistant director of the University of Washington Medicine Clinical Virology Laboratory and a University of Washington assistant professor of Laboratory Medicine.
- Dr. Nathan Schlicher, M.D., president-elect of the Washington State Medical Association and regional medical director of quality assurance for the emergency departments at CHI Franciscan.
“I work for the people I represent and it’s important to me that I get the opportunity to hear directly from you,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope folks will be able to join the town hall on Monday to learn more about COVID-19, my ongoing efforts to ensure the federal government steps up, and to get questions answered about the COVID-19 threat.”
COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall – Monday, March 16, 6:30pm PT
WHO: Representative Derek Kilmer, Residents of the 6th Congressional District
WHAT: Telephone Town Hall on COVID-19
WHEN: Monday, March 16, 6:30pm PT
WHERE: Dial-in: 877-229-8493
Pin: 111435