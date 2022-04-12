Kilmer to hold a telephone town hall

U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer will hold a telephone town hall this month.
Rep. Kilmer will speak with constituents at the town hall on Wednesday, April 20, at 6:00 p.m.
“It’s important for me to hear from as many constituents as possible across our region,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope folks will be able to join the town hall to learn more about my ongoing work to create jobs and cut costs for working families, new federal investments I’ve secured to help communities across our region, and to get your questions answered.”
WHO: Representative Derek Kilmer, Residents of the 6th Congressional District
WHAT: Telephone Town Hall
WHEN: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 6:00pm PT
WHERE: Residents of the 6th District can sign-up for the telephone town hall or listen to the event live online at kilmer.house.gov/LIVE.
Residents who sign-up through kilmer.house.gov/LIVE will automatically receive a call on April 20 at approximately 6:00pm PT.