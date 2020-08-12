Kane Brown teams up with Nelly for Cool Again Remix!
Kane Brown is the latest country star to collaborate with Nelly, teaming up with the rapper on a new version of his song “Cool Again”:
(Kane Brown) “So, I loved working with Nelly just because I grew up listening to his music. I loved ‘Country Grammar.’ And, just him getting on the song just brought so much energy in his verse. And, we went over what we wanted it to sound like six different times I think it got changed and he really brought his all. And then, doing the music video it was like we had been boys for years.”
What do you think of the team up and video?