Jake Owen shares story of confronting golfer Phil Mickelson

ABC/Randy Holmes – Jake Owen is not afraid to tell it like it is.

Sitting down with the Barstool Sports podcast “Fore Play,” the country singer shares a story of how he confronted golfer Phil Mickelson about the disappointing game between him and Tiger Woods in the much buzzed about event dubbed The Match in November 2018.

The game featured Mickelson and Woods facing off at the MGM Resorts’ Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas where the winning prize was a whopping $9 million, which Mickelson won. But some fans, like Owen, felt the game between the top tier golfers was lackluster.

The singer reveals that he and Mickelson were both attending golfer Jordan Spieth‘s wedding when he decided to share his thoughts about The Match.

“I was like, ‘Hey Phil, you owe me f***ing $29.99 … for wasting four hours of my life with the s****iest golf I’ve ever seen!” Owen says of the confrontation. “He pulls out a wad … and grabs a $100 and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I won 90,000 of these yesterday. Take $100 and go f*** yourself.’ Right in my face.”

A longtime golf player, Owen almost pursued the sport professionally until he sustained an injury that prevented him from playing.

His new album Greetings…from Jake is available now.

