Jaime Herrera Beutler Announces 2022 Congressional Art Competition
Submissions are now being accepted for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students, grades 9-12, with winners chosen from each Congressional District.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.
According to the government site on the competition, since it began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
The winner of the competition will have his or her artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol Building.
The submission deadline this year is May 2nd, 2022.
“The Congressional Art Competition is a fantastic way to highlight the artistic talents of our Southwest Washington students,” Jaime said. “Each year, I’m amazed by the level of talent displayed by our young, budding artists, and I look forward to seeing what they have in store this year.”
About the art competition:
- Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep and should weigh no more than 15 pounds. These measurements include the frame.
- Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:
- Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
- Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
- Collages: must be two dimensional
- Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
- Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photographs
- Each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws.
- Artwork should be submitted to [email protected] via a photo with a student release form.
- Entries will be evaluated by a blue-ribbon panel of judges from counties within Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
For the official rules and regulations as well as student release forms, please contact Herrera Beutler’s Vancouver office at [email protected] or 360-695-6292.