      Weather Alert

It’s beginning to look a lot like a white Christmas

Dec 21, 2021 @ 6:34am

The National Weather Service in Seattle is predicting a probability of lowland snow in Aberdeen on Christmas day.

Additional systems are expected to bring gusty winds, lowland rain, coastal flooding, and mountain snow to Western Washington today through Friday. 

Minor coastal flooding will be possible along harbors, shorelines, and low-lying coastal roadways and parks Wednesday through Friday. 

According to their forecast, snow is likely in the mountains and passes this week, with the highest snowfall occurring Wednesday night for anyone travelling for the holiday.

Cooler temperatures and lowland snow are possible through the weekend.

Over the weekend, NWS says that there is an 80% chance of at least 1” of snow within Aberdeen, with a 50% chance of 4”+, a 30% chance of 6”+ and even a 5% chance of 12”+ for Aberdeen.

Additional snowfall is possible through the weekend.

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
Writer/Director Justin Corsbie Talks about His Debut Feature Film "Hard Luck Love Song"
photo credit: John Russo
Tony & Emmy Award Winning Actress/Singer Kristin Chenoweth On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show
Fish & Wildlife Commissioner resigns; opens door for local representation
New law reduce use of single-use utensils, condiments, straws beginning Jan. 1
COVID-19 outbreak linked to HS wrestling tournaments
Connect With Us Listen To Us On