It’s a Princess Party This Sunday in Westport with Miss Grays Harbor

Miss Grays Harbor 2023 Lauren Fagerstedt stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show to talk about the Miss Grays Harbor Scholarship organizations Princess Party this weekend at The Junk Queens Tackle Box in Westport! (2681 Westhaven Drive) It’ll be a fun afternoon for those interested in being a Raindrop Princess (for ages 5 to 11 years old) They’re asking for a minimum donation of $15 to attend! You can hit the QR Code below for their venmo code! Listen to the interview below!