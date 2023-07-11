KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Intoxicated man arrested for assaulting another man/officers/police vehicle

July 11, 2023 6:26AM PDT
A man was arrested after fighting on the street and fighting officers while intoxicated.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Saturday, July 8, just after 7pm, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Sumner for a fight between two men.  

When they arrived, the officers were told that a 59-year-old Hoquiam man was riding his bicycle west bound on Sumner Avenue when he was stopped by a 30-year-old Aberdeen man who allegedly began punching him without provocation.  

APD says that witnesses were able to separate the men until officers arrived on scene, telling officers what they saw.  

The Aberdeen man was arrested for Assault 4th Degree, and after being handcuffed officers say he began to resist attempts to put him in the patrol car, at one point kicking an officer in the face.  

The man was transported to the Aberdeen City Jail where he received medical attention for a cut to his hand because of a broken bottle that he had been holding at the time of the assault.  

The suspect was later transported to the Harbor Regional Hospital (HRH) because of the high alcohol level in his system.  

APD says that when the suspect was being released from the hospital, he reportedly head-butted the window of a patrol car, causing the window to shatter.  

The suspect was re-evaluated by hospital staff and received medical attention for his injuries at HRH.  

The suspect was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail for Assault 4th Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, Malicious Mischief 1st Degree and Resisting Arrest.

