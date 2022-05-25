Inslee updates vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers

Governor Inslee has removed a vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers
In an update to an emergency order put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Inslee removed a requirement for vaccination for certain workers, volunteers and contractors engaged in work with public sector agencies, health care delivery and education.
In the change to Proclamation 21-14.5, the update removes the vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers whose work does not involve delivery of health care services.
This includes contracted landscapers, contracted or volunteer wildland firefighters, and contracted construction workers.
Vaccination requirements remain unchanged for all other categories of workers and volunteers.
The updated order is effective immediately.
An updated vaccination FAQ is available on the governor’s website.