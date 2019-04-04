In case you didn’t know, Brett Young’s joining Luke Bryan this Sunday on “American Idol”

ABC/Image Group LALuke Bryan will have some country company on this Sunday’s American Idol, as Brett Young joins the show for this season’s celebrity duets.

The 20 remaining contestants — 10 on Sunday and 10 on Monday — will sing a round of duets with celebrity partners and now we know who’ll be singing with who. Brett will duet with the two most country contestants: Laci Kaye Booth and Riley Thompson.

Pop stars Elle King and Julia Michaels — who’ve both hit the top of the country chart with duets — will be on the episodes as well. Elle, of course, sang “Different for Girls” with Dierks Bentley, while Julia appeared on “Coming Home” with former Idol judge Keith Urban.

Other stars, including Jason Mraz, Shaggy and ’80s pop/rock legend Pat Benatar will be teaming with contestants like Madison VanDenburg, Uché, Laine Hardy and Walker Burroughs. At the end of Sunday’s episode, three performers will be eliminated, and the rest will continue to the Top 14.

On Monday night, it’s the same deal: The remaining top 10 — including Alyssa Raghu, Alejandro Aranda and Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon — will sing with the likes of lovelytheband, Lukas Graham and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo. Again, the judges will eliminate three contestants, and the Top 14 will be set.

Then America takes over: Viewers starts voting on April 14.

Here’s who’s singing with who, when:

Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET:

Kate Barnette with celebrity duet partners Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Walker Burroughs with celebrity duet partner Jason Mraz

Riley Thompson with celebrity duet partner Brett Young

Uché with celebrity duet partner Shaggy

Madison VanDenburg with celebrity duet partners Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Shawn Robinson with celebrity duet partner Elle King

Ashley Hess with celebrity duet partner Jason Mraz

Bumbly with celebrity duet partner Shaggy

Laci Kaye Booth with celebrity duet partner Brett Young

Laine Hardy with celebrity duet partner Elle King

Monday night at 8 p.m ET:

Alyssa Raghu with celebrity duet partner Julia Michaels

Eddie Island with celebrity duet partner Lukas Graham

Logan Johnson with celebrity duet partner Julia Michaels

Wade Cota with celebrity duet partners lovelytheband

Ryan Hammond with celebrity duet partner Cynthia Erivo

Evelyn Cormier with celebrity duet partner Chris Isaak

Raquel Trinidad with celebrity duet partners lovelytheband

Alejandro Aranda with celebrity duet partner Ben Harper

Dimitrius Graham with celebrity duet partner Lukas Graham

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon with celebrity duet partner Cynthia Erivo

