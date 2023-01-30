Ilwaco Timberland Regional Library to get upgrades over coming months

On April 1, Timberland Regional Library announced that they will begin a refresh at the Ilwaco Timberland Library.

The reported purpose of this $200,000 project is to provide necessary enhancements and updates that will revitalize and modernize the library including new furniture, a new circulation desk, enhanced children, teen and adult spaces, and flooring and paint throughout.

In 2019 with approval from the Board of Trustees, TRL began addressing needed updates in library spaces by embarking on an audit of all 27 TRL branches.

This upcoming project at the Ilwaco Library will utilize the use of special purpose funds allotted for TRL’s 5-year facilities plan and be completed by TRL Facilities Staff.

Updates to the Ilwaco Library building will also prepare the library for Expanded Access Hours (EAH) which will allow library patrons to utilize resources at the library beyond standard operating hours. EAH has successfully been rolled out at 5 other Timberland Library branches – 2 of which are in Pacific County.

Ahead of the originally scheduled 2022 remodel, TRL provided a survey for the community to collect feedback regarding the upcoming refresh. The project was ultimately delayed to address some of the concerns the public had.

Officials say that one of those concerns was preserving the hand-painted mural by former Ilwaco resident Dorothy Danielson that occupies a wall in the children’s area alcove.

After meeting with city officials, TRL proposed a modification that would allow the library to preserve the mural by using a non-invasive process of building a raised frame to place an overlay of lightweight material that will allow the mural to remain intact and undamaged.

To commemorate the mural and its history at the library, Library Manager Tania Remmers is working on several ideas, including a framed photo of the mural in the children’s area and providing complimentary “swag” for library patrons with photos of the mural adorning canvas tote bags, bookmarks, or postcards. Remmers hopes to work with the Friends of the Ilwaco Library on these ideas to allow the mural to live on in a new way.

The full project outline includes:

New paint

New flooring

Secure cabinets for staff workroom for storage in preparation for EAH

New furniture in all areas

New, smaller, re-positioned circulation desk

Possible lighting improvements

Door for ADA/Public restroom access inside the library for EAH hours

Added/moved electrical and data for computers

New electric fireplace for adult space

Moving and expanding the children’s area to create an innovative and fun space for families and children. This supports the Timberland Regional Library’s “Birth to Five” Initiative as part of the strategic direction, which focuses on providing appealing spaces, engaging experiences, and empowering children to build relationships with the library and their communities.



“Timberland Regional Library considers these essential updates as an investment in Ilwaco and its citizens with a commitment to continuous improvement of their facilities, services, programs, and support of the local community,” says Director of Operations, Brenda Lane.

The project is set to be completed by May 31, with a re-opening scheduled for June 1.