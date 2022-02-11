      Weather Alert

Ilwaco Timberland Library Refresh Begins April 1

Feb 11, 2022 @ 6:36am

This spring, Timberland Regional Library (TRL) will “refresh” the Ilwaco Timberland Library with what they say is the biggest update since the building was remodeled in 2008.

According to a release, patrons can look forward to new paint, carpet, furniture, fixtures, and layout at the Pacific County library location.

This planned renovation is said to be a part of an effort to adapt library services and spaces to meet the needs of the local community.

TRL is asking for public feedback on the project.

An online survey is available at tinyurl.com/IlwacoRefresh until March 15.

In addition, Library Manager Amy Hitchcock will be available in person to discuss proposed improvements to the library space on Saturday, February 26, 10 am – 5 pm.

During the refresh, the Ilwaco Timberland Library space will be temporarily closed for renovation beginning April 1, 2022.

More information regarding library services during the closure will be provided at a later date.

For questions, contact Amy Hitchcock at [email protected].

