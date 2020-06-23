Win
The KIX Morning Show w/ The Luceman
If You Bought Any of These Toxic Hand Sanitizers, Stop Using Them Immediately
Jun 23, 2020 @ 6:41am
Don’t let this scare you away from using hand sanitizer, because it’s an important tool for fighting the virus. But the FDA put out a warning this weekend about nine different brands that could actually CAUSE health issues.
They’re all made by a Mexican company called Eskbiochem. And they contain something called wood methanol that’s extremely toxic.
It can absorb through your skin and cause nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurred vision, seizures, nerve damage, permanent blindness, and even kill you.
So if you’ve been using any of these brands, STOP immediately and see a doctor.
Here are the brand names you need to worry about . . .
1. Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer.
2. All-Clean Hand Sanitizer.
3. The Good Gel Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer.
4. Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
5. Four different types of a brand called CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.
6. And Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer. That one was especially toxic. The FDA tested a bottle, and it was 81% methanol. Not good….
You can read more at the FDA website, although I did a little research and they don’t tell you where these products might have been sold or if there was any specific part of the country where these products were sold. So your best defense here is to just know the brands. Learn more at the FDA website by clicking
HERE!
Toxic Hand Sanitizers
