Household Hazardous Waste facility to close June 7; will open again with new location and new name
Grays Harbor County is moving it’s household hazardous waste collection facility.
Mark Cox, Director of Utilities, Facilities, and Community Development for Grays Harbor, tells KXRO that the facility will be closing its doors permanently on June 7, 2021.
The facility, located at the old landfill site of LeMay Grays Harbor at 4201 Olympic Highway has been serving the community since 1997.
The final collection days will be on June 2, 2021 from 9am-3:30pm and June 5, 2021 from 9am-3:30pm.
LeMay has been contracted to build a new facility at their new central transfer station located at 29 Gavett Ln in Montesano.
The County hopes to open the facility in September of 2021.
Cox says that the County will rename the Household Hazardous Waste facility to the Moderate Risk Waste Facility when new signage is produced, this is due to the evolution of waste and how we look at materials found in residential households.