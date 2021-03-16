      Weather Alert

Hoquiam tourism fund proposals due soon

Mar 16, 2021 @ 6:44am

As restrictions begin to ease even more statewide, local groups planning for events coming this year in Hoquiam have an opportunity to apply for funding now.

The Hoquiam Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is now accepting proposals for local events.

According to the City of Hoquiam, their Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) is accepting proposals for tourism related services to be provided during calendar year 2021 and paid for from Hoquiam tourism funds. 

Time is running out to apply for the current cycle, with proposals are due by March 22.

Proposal forms can be downloaded at www.cityofhoquiam.com or by emailing [email protected]

Proposals are due by 5:00 p.m. on March 22, 2021, and should be submitted to the City of Hoquiam, ATTN: Tracy Wood, 609 8th St., Hoquiam, WA 98550

