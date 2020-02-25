      Weather Alert

Hoquiam spends $135,000 to buy land near Beacon Hill Drive

Feb 25, 2020 @ 7:01am

The City of Hoquiam looks to make money by buying land.

At their Monday meeting, the Hoquiam City Council approved the purchase of a parcel of property above Beacon Hill Drive.

The 38.6 acres of property will be purchased from MacGregor Land Company for a total of $135,000.

In 2007, the same land was purchased by MacGregor for $225,000.

Finance Director Corri Schmid says that the purchase will bring funds into the city through timber sales. 

At 8%, that would equate to a $10,800 profit on the land through the timber harvest.

The property is located next to a city water tower.

