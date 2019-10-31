Hoquiam High School Students Talk Foodball!
From left back HHS Seniors Annette Alejande, Taylor Strong, & Kara Blodgett with The Luceman & Logan
2019 marks the 38th year that Aberdeen and Hoquiam High Schools will compete to see who can raise the most for our local area foodbanks on the Harbor!
H.H.S. Seniors Taylor Strong, Annette Alejande, & Kara Blodgett stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show to talk about Foodball which kicks off tomorrow! Check out the interview below!
Foodball was the brain child of Hoquiamite Jill Bellis in 1981 when she thought up an idea to reignite the rivalry between the two high schools for a good cause.
She didn’t know it at the time but she ended up creating a new tradition that has continued into it’s 38th year! Jill’s idea for the new event was to simply merge high school football with donations for local food banks that, at the time were in need. Her idea was embraced by the two schools and Foodball was born!