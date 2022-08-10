Hoquiam Fire Department receives grant funding

The Hoquiam Fire Department will be able to respond to wildfires more effectively thanks to the Sierra Pacific Foundation.

Hoquiam Fire Chief Matt Miller shared the announcement that the Sierra Pacific Foundation awarded HFD with $1,600 in grant funding.

These funds will be used to purchase wildland firefighting equipment to use instead of their standard heavier bunker gear.

That normal gear reportedly can cause heat stress quickly, and limit maneuverability.

Miller states that this new firefighting equipment will provide enhanced protection for personnel when engaged in prolonged fire suppression activities involving timber, brush, and grass fires.

In the release, it states that HFD “deeply values and appreciates the ongoing support” they have received from the foundation over the years, highlighting Carolyn Emmerson Dietz, President and Lisa Perry, Community Relations Manager for Sierra Pacific Industries.

“Their support in enhancing our firefighter’s safety is greatly appreciated.”

“We would like to give a huge thank you to Sierra Pacific Foundation, for awarding us a grant for wildland firefighting PPE!”