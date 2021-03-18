      Weather Alert

Hit-and-run sends woman to the hospital

Mar 18, 2021 @ 6:20am

A woman walking along the highway was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run.

The Washington State Patrol issued a report following an accident on State Route 109 that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to the report, a 39-year-old Cornelius, OR woman was walking on the southbound shoulder of State Route 109 just north of Pacific Beach on Wednesday evening around 10pm.

As the woman was on the shoulder, a vehicle heading south struck her, sending her into the ditch, before the unknown driver continued driving.

The WSP says that the vehicle and the driver are still at large.

The woman was airlifted to Tacoma General Hospital for her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the accident should call the Washington State Patrol at 360-473-0319 or contact your local police department.

