High School in-person option begins in Aberdeen on March 18

Mar 15, 2021 @ 6:51am

The Aberdeen School District are welcoming high school students back this week.

Students at Aberdeen High School are starting Trimester 3 today, and returning to in-person instruction on Thursday, March 18. 

The Aberdeen High School year is already two-thirds of the way through the school year and this week will be the first week for 9th graders to be on the AHS campus. 

With the return of Grades 9-12, all grade levels in the district have an in-person option for students. 

Students may still choose to remain remote.

