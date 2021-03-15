High School in-person option begins in Aberdeen on March 18
The Aberdeen School District are welcoming high school students back this week.
Students at Aberdeen High School are starting Trimester 3 today, and returning to in-person instruction on Thursday, March 18.
The Aberdeen High School year is already two-thirds of the way through the school year and this week will be the first week for 9th graders to be on the AHS campus.
With the return of Grades 9-12, all grade levels in the district have an in-person option for students.
Students may still choose to remain remote.