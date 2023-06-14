Harborite Stacey Osorio Talks About Being on Discoverie’s Naked & Afraid Last One Standing

Stacey Osorio is a Mom raising two kids and works as a Real Estate agent here in Grays Harbor. She’s also a reality TV Star Thanks to the Discovery Channels hit survival show “Naked & Afraid” She’s been on the hit show 3 times, including her current appearence on Naked & Afraid: Last One Standing airing on the Discovery Channel this summer! Kix 95.3’s the Luceman in the Morning had the pleasure of having Stacey on the Kix 95.3 Morning show today and talking with her about all things Naked & Afraid! Check out the interview below and catch Stacey on The Discovery Channel Sunday nights with Naked & Afraid: Last One Standing! Also check out Stacey’s other appearences ON Demand in Naked & Afraid Season 6, as well as Naked & Afraid XL Season 2. available ON Demand and on the Discovery app and MAX.

