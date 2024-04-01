HarborCrest expands department hours and insurance coverage for patients

HarborCrest Behavioral Health has expanded its outpatient department hours as well as its insurance coverage

Grays Harbor Public Hospital District #2 announced that as of this week, HarborCrest Behavioral Health (HCBH), the Substance Use Disorder Unit of Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital, is making enhancements to its services.

As of April 1, the hours for these outpatient offerings will begin at 7 am for substance use disorder assessments.

In a release, the hospital group says that the service extension is specifically designed to accommodate individuals requiring assessments for court purposes, DUI cases, Child Protective Services, or other related needs.

In addition, HRH states that Harborcrest has also added Molina and Wellpoint (formerly Amerigroup) to their list of accepted insurance plans.

“This expansion of our insurance options represents a significant step forward in our ability to serve more members of our community, ensuring that quality care is accessible to those in need.”

If you or someone you know requires an assessment, you are encouraged to contact Harborcrest at 360-537-6256 to schedule an appointment.

The facility is located on the 2nd Floor of the Warren Medical Service Building, 1006 North H St., Aberdeen.

To learn more please visit: https://www.ghcares.org/harborcrest