Grays Harbor tops 1000 COVID cases; local counties each add over 50 since Thanksgiving
Over 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported in both Grays Harbor and Pacific County over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
While cases originating from any Thanksgiving gatherings will begin to show up on local case counts over the next two weeks, the 4-day holiday weekend brought increased numbers in both local counties.
In Grays Harbor, 54 new cases were added to the local count from Thanksgiving through Monday. This brings the count above 1000, to 1020 total cases.
In Pacific County, 51 positive cases were reported over the long weekend.
The total count in the county is now 446 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Currently, three of the Pacific County cases are hospitalized and all other individuals are isolating at home.
These cases lead Pacific County at an average (probable and confirmed) rate of cases of 905.7 per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days.
Both counties are encouraging residents to limit social gatherings, maintain a social distancing of at least six feet from each other and practice protective measures such as wearing a mask and washington hands frequently.
Beginning today in Ilwaco, Peninsula Pharmacy will be offering drive thru COVID testing.
For times, location, and to schedule an appointment, please visit www.covidtest360.com or call 360-244-0606.
View Grays Harbor Data: http://www.healthygh.org/directory/covid19/casecount
View Pacific County Data: https://www.pacificcountycovid19.com/