Grays Harbor sees third COVID-19 death
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor added another death attributed to COVID-19.
According to the Grays Harbor Public Health website, the county now has three COVID-19 deaths and there are 109 confirmed cases.
Of the 109 total cases for Grays Harbor, 23 are active.
Grays Harbor Public Health says there are currently 70 active contact investigations.
Grays Harbor Public Health considers a case or contact to be “active” while they are still under isolation or quarantine.
Cases with improved symptoms are no longer active 10 days after their first symptoms began or from their test date if they did not develop symptoms.
This week, Pacific County Health and Human Services made a correction to their COVID-19 count.
They say that a previously disclosed confirmed case was amended to be a probable case.