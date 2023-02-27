Grays Harbor Public Health seek public input for early childhood services gap analysis

Grays Harbor County residents with children ages 0-5 can help Public Health identify and form solutions to gaps in resources for local kids during their early developmental years.

Public Health says that much like their recently-completed behavioral health gap analysis, which identified gaps in mental health and substance abuse services in the county, its current early childhood services gap analysis will do the same for our youngest citizens – identify the holes in the service network in the county and identify ways to fill those gaps.

Any Grays Harbor County resident with kids in their care age 0-5 can participate via survey, community forum, or both.

Community forum:

There will be a discussion session Thursday, March 2, at 5 p.m. at Hopkins Preschool, 1313 Pacific Avenue in Aberdeen.

There, staff will be on hand to listen to the needs of those with kids ages 0-5, and use that data to complete the analysis.

There will be light refreshments and beverages available, along with child care for those who will bring their kids along.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to pre-register.

A short registration form is available in English at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XMVG8BC and Spanish at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LTW7K6B.

There is also a Zoom option for this meeting, you will be asked for your email address to receive a Zoom link when you register online. There will be English and Spanish speaking options for both in-person and Zoom participants.

Survey:

The survey is anonymous and only asks for your zip code for proof of residence in Grays Harbor County.

The whole thing should take 10-15 minutes to complete, and the data collected will help us identify what is needed for kids age 0-5 in terms of services within the county. The English survey is available at https://healthmanagement.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6h9fxHOLbKd3JhI. A Spanish version is near completion and a link will be shared on the Grays Harbor County Public Health website and Facebook page when available.